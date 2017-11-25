England's Jos Buttler will play for the Sydney Thunder this season in the Big Bash League. (AAP)

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will start the Big Bash season with the Sydney Thunder before joining his country's one-day squad.

Butler, who adopted a similar approach with the Melbourne Renegades in 2013-14, will be available to the Thunder for the first six games of this summer's Big Bash League before the international limited-overs matches start in February.

"I'm really excited. I've played in the BBL once before, ahead of England's last ODI tour to Australia," Buttler said.

Buttler, 29 has played 57 games Twenty20 games for England and can bat at the top of the order for the Thunder who used English Test player James Vince in the position last summer.

He has become a specialist limited-overs player in recent years, and has now scored more than 4000 runs at a strike rate of 145.36 in all forms of T20 cricket.