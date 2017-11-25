A Nationals senator says a compensation scheme for victims of past financial scandals is "unfair". (AAP)

Nationals senator John Williams says a compensation scheme for victims of past financial scandals is "unfair", amid reports the government is working on one.

Treasurer Scott Morrison is believed to be developing a scheme that would see a panel or tribunal consider claims and review legacy cases, Fairfax Media reported on Saturday.

A fund would be set up with contributions from the banks, the report said.

It's seen as a way to head off a push to set up a commission of inquiry into the financial sector.

Queensland LNP senator Barry O'Sullivan has circulated the text of a bill to set up the inquiry, which he hopes to introduce to the Senate next week.

An opportunity is unlikely to arise, however, unless debate on same-sex marriage laws is concluded by Wednesday night.

Fellow Nationals senator John Williams thinks the inquiry will go ahead and has labelled Mr Morrison's reported last-resort compensation scheme "unfair".

"I've got no problems with banks kicking in when they're responsible, or when they've been involved and made money out of it," he told Sky News.

"But I think it's unfair if an institution goes broke and we go back to the big four - because they are big and very profitable - to bill them for some other company's wrongdoing."