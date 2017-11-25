Counting has started in the Queensland election, where exit and opinion polls are pointing to a narrow Labor victory.

Early counting shows One Nation's state leader and LNP defector Steve Dickson is in danger of losing his seat in the Queensland election.

One Nation is showing promising returns in some seats, but Mr Dickson is lagging well behind the LNP and ALP in his Sunshine Coast seat of Buderim, with former premier Peter Beattie telling Sky News "he's gone".

Exit and opinion polls have indicated Annastacia Palaszczuk should make Australian political history by becoming the first woman to win a second election.