India were 97 for one at lunch after denying Sri Lanka a wicket in the first session of play to remain 108 behind their opponents with nine wickets in hand and looking on course for a big fist innings total.

Vijay, who missed India's three-test series in Sri Lanka with injury and was left out of the drawn first match in Kolkata, was batting on 56 with Cheteshwar Pujara 33 not out at the other end.

Resuming the day on 11-1, both Indian batsmen were watchful during the first hour's play and waited for the bad balls for scoring opportunities.

Vijay square-drove the first ball of the morning and hit five more boundaries en route to his 16th half-century in tests.

Sri Lanka had a chance to dismiss him for 19 when the short-leg fielder floored a sharp chance off left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and, on another occasion, the tourists could not run out the opener who was well out of his crease.

Pujara was typically poised at the other end, mostly leaving the deliveries outside his off-stump and offering a dead bat in defence.

Dilruwan Perera got the right-hander to edge one on 25 but the ball fell well short of Angelo Mathews at slip.

It was after the introduction of Perera that India managed to improve their scoring rate as both Vijay and Pujara attacked the off-spinner who went for 26 off his four overs.

