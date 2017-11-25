Jason Day is well placed to etch his name on the Stonehaven Cup for the first time but wary of the new guard challenging him for Australian Open glory.

Making his first appearance on Australian fairways in four years, Day has lived up to his star billing to work his way into the final group for Saturday's pivotal third round.

The former world No.1 and 2015 US PGA champion is hot favourite to lift the Stonehaven Cup, sitting one shot behind halfway leader Lucas Herbert at eight under par after 36 holes.

But, as well as needing to overhaul 21-year-old Herbert, Day has Australia's next generation of stars to overcome.

First-round leader Cameron Davis, the 22-year-old 2015 Australian amateur champion, is outright third at seven under, with the equally ambitious 23-year-old Anthony Quayle a further shot back and fourth and just three off the pace.

"These guys are good. Everyone's playing some good golf and I've just got to keep pushing forward and hopefully on Sunday I'm in the last group as well," Day said.

"I don't know too much about Lucas. I know that he's a big boy, hits a nice strong ball flight. He's obviously got a lot of game to be in the position that he's at right now.

"It's just about just embracing it because when you're first starting out as a professional, there's nothing that can really get you ready to face these certain fears.

"If he just embraces it, you never know, he may come out tomorrow and just absolutely shoot the lights out.

"That's one thing I will obviously have in the back of my mind when I'm playing against him tomorrow: I'm planning on him playing well."

Spieth is eight shots adrift of the lead, and seven behind Day, but vowing to make his move on Saturday.

Not comfortable with his seven-shot advantage over his US PGA Tour rival, that's the last thing Day wants, or needs.

"Seven strokes is obviously not enough. We've got two days left, so no, it's not enough, unfortunately. It's Jordan Spieth," Day said.

"If he gets something going on the weekend, he can hole a lot of putts and make a lot of birdies and make a charge, and usually he does make a charge on the weekend.

"But I'd like to keep pushing forward and hopefully I don't see him in my rear view mirror at all."