Just a week after he was dropped from the Australian Test team, Maxwell made a point with a near eight-hour knock before he was bowled by Stephen O'Keefe just before lunch to leave Victoria 6-480.

After he resumed on 213, Maxwell blasted another 10 boundaries on Saturday morning to take his tally to 40 - including one massive off-drive over point for six from Trent Copeland.

It was the third maximum he struck from the former Test paceman in the innings, after he twice belted him back over his head on Friday.

Maxwell's knock was the eighth highest by a Victorian in the Sheffield Shield, and the highest of anyone since Brad Hodge's 286 not out against Queensland in 2007.

While his score came from 318 balls, perhaps the most pleasing facet for Maxwell will be the time he occupied at the crease.

The 29-year-old's innings spanned 468 minutes after he arrived in the seventh over on Friday, by far and away the longest in his first-class career.

Renowned for being a brash batsman, his first non-conventional shot didn't come until he reverse swept O'Keefe for four when on 264.

However the former Test spinner finally had his number overs later, when he spun one prodigiously past the all-rounder's outside edge to take the top of off the stumps.

The knock followed on from his two half-centuries earlier this month against South Australia, which weren't enough to earn him the national No.6 spot after he played in the most recent tours of India and Bangladesh.

Maxwell's innings also formed part of three century stands, after he combined with Travis Dean (36) and Aaron Finch (76) on day one, along with Cameron White (66) on Saturday morning.

White was run out by Ed Cowan shortly after Maxwell's dismissal, while O'Keefe also had Seb Gotch out for a duck before lunch.