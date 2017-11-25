Darcy Fogarty was picked by the Adelaide Crows in this year's AFL Draft. (AAP)

Adelaide selected two South Australian youngsters with their two picks at the AFL draft.

Adelaide are adamant their decision to stick with South Australian talent at the AFL draft had nothing to do with avoiding the 'go-home' factor.

The Crows could be forgiven being a little gun shy when it comes to drafting interstate players having lost Jake Lever to Melbourne and Charlie Cameron to Brisbane during the trade period.

Both star players demanded trades back to their home states.

Adelaide picked up local boys Darcy Fogarty from Glenelg and Andrew McPherson from Woodville-West Torrens with their only two live picks at Friday night's selection meeting in Sydney.

"It was just a coincidence ... those guys were very high on our talent order," Crows recruiting chief Hamish Ogilvie told AAP.

"So there was no fear of a go-home factor there.

"They're both AFL Academy players, they've both played for South Australia ... they're just good players."

Fogarty was taken with the 12th pick overall and McPherson with pick No.40.

Fogarty, a powerful 192cm forward, was widely considered to be a steal for Adelaide at that point in the draft.

"We're thrilled ... it was a little bit of a surprise," Ogilvie said.

"We had a bit of a feel for what everyone might do ahead of us, but it was probably about a 50-50 chance, so we're rapt.

"He's got some work to do but he's a strong, competitive kid who has played against men for a while.

"When a South Australian (junior) captain comes to the Crows it's a good story."

Ogilvie believes Fogarty and McPherson, a highly-rated defender-midfielder, drifted in draft proceedings due to injury concerns this year that won't be an issue in the future.

The Crows can secure father-son prospect Jackson Edwards at Monday's rookie draft if he makes it past the seldom-used pre-season draft.