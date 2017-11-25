Australia's Peter Handscomb walks off the field after he lost his wicket in the first Ashes Test. (AAP)

He might have sent a message of support to Ashes hopeful Glenn Maxwell but Australian batsman Peter Handscomb isn't ready to give up his Test spot just yet.

The make-up of Australia's middle order had caused plenty of debate ahead of the Ashes opener in Brisbane.

And it seems speculation won't end any time soon after No.5 Handscomb had fallen for just 14 in Australia's first innings at the Gabba.

Maxwell and a fit again Mitch Marsh are firing in Sheffield Shield, earning a rap on Saturday from national selector Mark Waugh.

Maxwell was the man on everyone's lips after his staggering 278 for the Bushrangers in the Shield clash with NSW at North Sydney Oval, thrusting his name firmly into the second Test mix for Adelaide.

"That's what you want to see from players in and around the Australian team," Waugh told Fox Sports.

"We don't want to see 30s or 40s. It's great for him and keeps pressure on everybody."

Even Handscomb was saluting the Bushrangers' allrounder.

"I sent him a message - said 'well done and keep going'," Handscomb told ABC radio's Grandstand program.

However, Handscomb wasn't losing sleep over his failure on Ashes debut at the Gabba.

The 26-year-old came into his first Ashes series with a Test batting average of 53.07 with two tons.

It ensured his Test position before the Ashes was never questioned, despite making just 157 Shield runs at 26.16 with one 50 for Victoria.

But he might start to feel the heat after lasting 17 balls before being trapped in front by James Anderson to reduce Australia to a wobbly 4-76 in reply to England's 302 at the Gabba.

"I try not to worry about it too much. I faced 17 balls and I stuffed up one - it just happened to be my dismissal," Handscomb said.

The man who kept Maxwell out of the side, No.6 Shaun Marsh, appeared to nail down his Test spot for now with a vital 51 in a 99-run fifth-wicket stand with captain Steve Smith.

Marsh looked set before a mistimed loft off Stuart Broad to mid-off on day two of the first Test.

"It was disappointing the way he got out and the time he did but, in the context of the game, it is a pretty valuable 50," Waugh said.

Waugh had another Marsh on his mind after Shaun's brother Mitch hit 141 in Western Australia's Shield clash with Queensland in Perth.

"All reports are that he is not far from bowling," Waugh said of ex-Test allrounder Mitch, back from a shoulder injury.

"He is a great package. If he is scoring hundreds and bowling 130-140km/h, that is great for Australian cricket."