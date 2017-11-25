Health authorities are warning Victorians to prepare for a possible thunderstorm asthma event.

Victorians have been urged to prepare for a potentially severe thunderstorm asthma event in parts of the state.

Health authorities say storms, wind and high temperatures and pollen counts mean there's a "high" risk of a thunderstorm asthma event in North-Central Victoria, including around Marysville, Kilmore, Maryborough, Maldon and Castlemaine.

A moderate risk of thunderstorm asthma has also been forecast for much of Victoria and authorities are urging people with the condition to have their puffer ready.