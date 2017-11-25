Australian fullback Sam Bremner is likely to make her first appearance of the women's Rugby League World Cup in Sunday's semi-final against Canada.

How do you improve a side that's coming off a record 18-try demolition and are red-hot favourites to retain the World Cup?

By bringing back your star fullback who's been called the female Billy Slater.

That's the situation for the Australian Jillaroos ahead of their women's Rubgy League World Cup semi-final against Canada in Sydney on Sunday, with Sam Bremner expected to make a timely return from a leg injury.

After badly corking her leg during a training mishap, the 25-year-old has missed the Jillaroos' opening three pool games.

She began running on Wednesday and has trained strongly since, with team staff to evaluate her following Saturday's captain's run.

Barring a setback, she will be named in coach Brad Donald's 19-woman squad on Saturday afternoon.

"That kid, to sit on the sideline and watch three games of the World Cup and not play and for her to still have that attitude, it's a credit to her," Jillaroos skipper Steph Hancock said.

"She's so happy-go-lucky. No one can make Sammy Bremner sad. She is just one of a kind. That's what makes our team, having kids like that.

"No matter how bad she's going, you couldn't tell, it's just no negative vibes. It's all positive."

After thumping Canada 88-0 in the final pool game on Wednesday, Australia will bring back their strike weapon for Sunday's return clash at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

The Jillaroos rested six of their best players against the Ravens on Wednesday with Caitlin Moran, Isabelle Kelly, Meg Ward, Nakia Davis-Welsh, Talesha Quinn and Hancock all expected to get a run on Sunday alongside Bremner.

The Jillaroos were ruthless against Canada last week, racking up their biggest ever score with Karina Brown, Zahara Temara, Vanessa Foliaki and Elianna Walton all posting hat-tricks.

Asked how the side was avoiding complacency after their thorough flogging of Canada only four days earlier, Hancock said: "To fire yourself up you've got to think 'mate, if I play well enough in this final, I'm going to get a jersey in the World Cup final'.

"I don't think you need any more motivation. You play just because you love it.

"And for those guys that don't make it, you know you want to play for them as well."