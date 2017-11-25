Tim Nicholls said he was feeling 'really positive' as he cast his vote in the Queensland election. (AAP)

Liberal National Party leader Tim Nicholls has been met by anti-Adani protesters as he casts his vote in the Queensland election.

Queensland Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls has been swamped by anti-Adani protesters as he arrived at an inner Brisbane church to cast his state election vote.

Mr Nicholls and wife Mary were heckled by chanting 'Stop Adani' protesters as they stopped outside the St John's Anglican Church in Hendra, where the Liberal National Party leader took a final dig at Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"I'm feeling really positive, we've got a great message, we're talking about cheaper power, we're talking about jobs, and jobs for regional Queensland that Annastacia Palaszczuk doesn't want to deliver," he told reporters.