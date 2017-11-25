England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been chosen in a four-player shortlist for rugby league's prestigious Golden Boot award.

McGillvary, who has scored in each of England's past 10 matches and took his World Cup tally to seven in Saturday's 20-18 semi-final win over Tonga, is joined on the list by Australia captain Cameron Smith, Tonga forward Jason Taumalolo and Fiji winger Suliasi Vunivalu.

The winner of the most prestigious individual accolade in international rugby league will be revealed at a gala finals luncheon in Brisbane on Wednesday in the build-up to the final between England and Australia.

The short-list was drawn up by a panel comprising Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga, Scotland boss Steve McCormack and journalists Steve Mascord and Martyn Sadler.

"The RLIF is grateful for the panel in providing these nominations for the shortlist which represents all four nations competing in the World Cup semi-finals," said Rugby League International Federation chief executive David Collier.

"It is an outstanding list which will produce a worthy winner of the Golden Boot."