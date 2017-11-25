NSW and Queensland have been slammed for a lack of transparency and poor enforcement following a review of Murray-Darling Basin compliance.

The Murray-Darling Basin Authority was asked four months ago to undertake an independent review of compliance with water use rules following allegations of theft by rouge irrigators.

