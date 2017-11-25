The LNP's Tim Nicholls has been met by anti-Adani protesters as he cast his vote in Brisbane. (AAP)

Mr Nicholls and wife Mary were heckled by chanting 'Stop Adani' protesters as they stopped outside the St John's Anglican Church in Hendra, where the Liberal National Party leader took a final dig at Labor premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"I'm feeling really positive, we've got a great message, we're talking about cheaper power, we're talking about jobs, and jobs for regional Queensland that Annastacia Palaszczuk doesn't want to deliver," he told reporters from his Clayfield electorate.

"We've got the policies that will actually make a difference for Queenslanders, they're policies that will deal with the cost of living, they're the policies that will deliver jobs."

Demonstrators urged Mr Nicholls to veto a federal taxpayer loan to Indian mining giant Adani as part of its Carmichael coal mine project if he becomes premier.

He was again confronted by protesters at a polling booth at Ascot State School, where his parents, Peter and Barbara, handed out how to vote cards alongside federal Attorney General George Brandis.

During the 28-day campaign, Ms Palaszczuk withdrew her government's support for the funds after it was revealed her partner had consulted on the loan application, an issue that dogged her on the hustings.