A look at the 19 NSW halves combinations used during State of Origin since 2006.
GOT THE BLUES: THE 19 NSW HALVES COMBINATIONS USED SINCE 2006

* 2017: James Maloney/Mitchell Pearce.

* 2016: James Maloney/Adam Reynolds; Matt Moylan/James Maloney.

* 2015: Mitchell Pearce/Trent Hodkinson.

* 2014: Josh Reynolds/Trent Hodkinson.

* 2013: James Maloney/Mitchell Pearce.

* 2012: Todd Carney/Mitchell Pearce.

* 2011: Jamie Soward/Mitchell Pearce.

* 2010: Jamie Lyon/Brett Kimmorley; Trent Barrett/Mitchell Pearce.

* 2009: Terry Campese/Peter Wallace; Trent Barrett/Peter Wallace; Trent Barrett/Brett Kimmorley.

* 2008: Greg Bird/Peter Wallace; Braith Anasta/Mitchell Pearce.

* 2007: Braith Anasta/Jarrod Mullen; Braith Anasta/Brett Kimmorley; Greg Bird/Brett Kimmorley.

* 2006: Braith Anasta/Brett Finch; Mark Gasnier/Craig Gower.

