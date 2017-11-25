Australian golfer Wade Ormsby is a shot off the pace and in a share of second with Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello after three rounds of the Hong Kong Open.

Wade Ormsby has charged into a share of second place with a five-under-par third round of 65 at the Hong Kong Open.

SSP Chawrasia leads the tournament at 10 under, a shot ahead of the Australian and last year's runner-up, Rafa Cabrera Bello. The Spaniard on Saturday hit six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle on the par-4 10th for a six-under 64.

"I'm happy with the score today, although I definitely left a couple of shots out there," Chawrasia said.

"I felt a little extra pressure today which probably is why missed a couple of putts but I will think I can do something special tomorrow.

"This course really suits my game ... I'll definitely have to shoot a low number to win because someone just behind me will definitely go low."

Swede Alexander Bjork and Ormsby led along with Chawrasia at the turn before the 39-year-old Indian surged ahead.

Race to Dubai winner Tommy Fleetwood (66) is two off the pace and tied for fourth with Bjork (67) and Belgian Thomas Detry (66).

Former champion Justin Rose (68) is at five under, a shot ahead of Masters champion Sergio Garcia (66) after five birdies and a bogey.

Defending champion Sam Brazel made up three shots with a four-under round of 66 to sit six off the pace, while fellow Australian and 2014 winner Scott Hend shot six-over 76.

with Reuters