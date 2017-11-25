Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk returned to her electorate of Inala to cast her ballot. (AAP)

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has cast her vote in her electorate of Inala, as polls put Labor ahead by a nose.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has returned home after an election campaign spent crisscrossing the state, casting her ballot at Inala State School.

The premier repeated her mantra that voters have a "clear choice" box between her government or the Liberal Nation Party with One Nation support, as the latest polls showed Labor edging ahead.

"That (choice) is whether they want to continue with a stable, hardworking, decent government, or do they want to put that at risk with Tim Nicholls as Premier with Pauline Hanson," the premier told reporters.

She also urged LNP voters uncomfortable with One Nation to vote for her just one time, to avoid "cuts and chaos".

A Newspoll in the Weekend Australian has Labor ahead of the Liberal National Party 52.5 per cent to 47.5 per cent, while a Galaxy Poll in the Courier Mail found a 52 to 48 per cent split in favour of Labor.

The Inala ballot box was nearly deserted at 11 o'clock on Saturday morning, an indication that large numbers of people have already cast their ballots in pre-polls.

The Electoral Commission Queensland estimates 23 per cent of Queenslanders have already voted, with 240,000 casting their ballots on Thursday and Friday alone.

Ms Palaszczuk didn't want for support, despite the lack of voters at Inala State School. Her father Henry, mother Lorelle and youngest sister Julia all handed out how to vote cards.

The premier said it was good to be back in Inala at the end of a long month of campaigning.

"It's always lovely to be here," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"The people of Inala in this electorate here drive me every single day, as do the people of the state, so I just want the best for families."