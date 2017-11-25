Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and LNP leader Tim Nicholls will join Queenslanders as they head to the polls.

Annastacia Palaszczuk continues to play the underdog card but the premier is favoured to retain power when Queenslanders go to the polls on Saturday.

Polling puts Labor marginally ahead of the Liberal National Party 52 per cent to 48 in a two-party-preferred basis but the reintroduction of compulsory preferential voting has clouded the results.

The rise of One Nation, major boundary redistributions and numerous three-cornered contests has the major parties on tenterhooks as they expect the race to go down to the wire.

"Tomorrow is like climbing Mt Everest," said Ms Palaszczuk, refusing to accept the poll results.

A victory will write her name in the history books, making the Inala MP the first Australian woman to win two elections at either state or federal level.

Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls, who enjoyed a smooth four-week campaign, ended it on a sour note with an embarrassing gaffe on breakfast television.

"If you want a stable majority government, then the best thing to do is to support your LNP, One N... uh ... LNP candidate at the election," he said before blaming the mistake on a tiring campaign.

Mr Nicholls had done his best to distance the LNP from One Nation but had not ruled out accepting their support to form a minority government, and the stumble won't help traditional LNP voters worried about an alliance with Pauline Hanson's party.

Mr Nicholls will help his 78-year-old father, Peter, at a polling booth in his blue ribbon Clayfield seat when more than three million Queenslanders go to vote.

Ms Palaszczuk will start the day on the Gold Coast before returning to her inner Brisbane electorate to cast her vote at Inala State School.

It follows her final pitch to voters during an address to the Queensland Media Club, where she hammered home her claim that a vote for Mr Nicholls and his Liberal National Party was also a vote for One Nation.