Queensland are 1-56 at lunch in reply to WA's 414 in their Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA. (AAP)

Queensland are 1-56 at lunch in reply to Western Australia's 414 on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash in Perth.

Discarded Test opener Matt Renshaw hasn't given the Australian selectors any reason to question their decision, failing again for Queensland early on day two of their Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia.

Renshaw was the only Bulls wicket to fall in Saturday's opening session at the WACA Ground, going for 18 as the visitors began their reply to WA's first innings 414 underpinned by skipper Mitch Marsh's 141.

Queensland were 1-56 at lunch with Joe Burns not out 24 and Charlie Hemphrey nine.

The session started with the Warriors resuming at 7-355, Marsh having completed just his second career Shield century and the first since 111 against NSW at the SCG six years ago.

He has made three other first-class centuries representing Australia.

Josh Inglis kept the WA total ticking over, advancing from 16 to 53 by the close of innings.

Brendan Doggett (3-89), Jack Wildermuth (3-69) and Luke Feldman (3-104) were the pick of Queensland's bowlers. Doggett was particularly impressive, clean bowling all three of his victims.

All eyes were on Renshaw as he opened Queensland's batting. He started brightly with four boundaries but had already been dropped once at slip off Jason Bahrendorff before he got him.

The left-arm paceman squared him up and had him caught at gully by Will Bosisto.

Renshaw has failed to pass 19 this Shield season, averaging 12.6 in seven knocks.

Meanwhile, Burns looked comfortable, hitting three boundaries to start his innings and surviving to lunch alongside Hemphrey.