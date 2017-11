Senator Lee Rhiannon has failed to win preselection as the Greens' lead candidate for NSW, with NSW MP Mehreen Faruqi instead getting the top spot.

Greens NSW Legislative Council member Mehreen Faruqi beat out Senator Rhiannon and two other candidates vying for the No.1 ticket spot.

"Some may see this result as a success for those who denigrated myself and the political tradition of the Greens NSW so blatantly in the mainstream media," she said in a statement on Saturday.