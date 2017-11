England captain Joe Root has been hit hard in the helmet by Australian quick Mitchell Starc late on day three of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

England captain Joe Root has received treatment after being struck on the helmet by Australian paceman Mitchell Starc late on day three of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Root - still to get off the mark - was hit so hard on the helmet by the sixth ball he faced by left-arm quick Starc that it dislodged an ear guard.

Root received on-field treatment and replaced his helmet before resuming with England 2-18 in their second dig still trailing Australia by eight runs.