Carlton's No.3 AFL draft pick Paddy Dow has the ruthless approach and hunger for the contest that is set to add more spark to the Blues' on-ball division.

Dow was chosen with pick three and his prolific ball-winning ability is an attribute sure to be appreciated by the developing Blues.

He said he wanted to be known as a hard working midfielder and described himself as having a ruthless approach to the contest.

"Ever since under-11's football I've always loved getting my own footy and didn't really like waiting and letting someone else get it for me," Dow said.

"Ever since then I've always gone about that contested approach.

Dow and all of the other top-five picks from Friday's draft in Sydney are primarily midfielders.

"There were a few tall forwards and tall defenders that did slip a little bit tonight," Dow said of the draft pecking order.

"But the midfield group this year has been really strong and there are a lot of contested midfielders and inside midfielders and I guess that's why all the clubs have been attracted to them."

Given Dow's hard-nosed attitude and the fact he has supported North Melbourne, it comes as no surprise to learn the player he looked up to while growing up was Shinboner of the Century, Glenn Archer.

His late grandfather Peter Dow played 18 games for North Melbourne between 1959 and 1961.

Dow takes pride from the fact he has graduated to the AFL from a town in northern Victoria.

"Coming from the country and coming from a small town called Swan Hill, everyone knows you, everyone is behind you, it's very special," Dow said.

He will be joined at Carlton by former Bendigo Pioneers and Geelong Grammar teammate Lochie O'Brien, who the Blues swooped on with the No.10 pick.

"We know how each other play which would make it a bit easier playing with each other at Carlton," Dow said.