Austrlaia skipper Steve Smith and England counterpart Joe Root were locked in a fascinating tactical showdown when the first Ashes Test was in the balance.

The showdown between Ashes skippers Steve Smith and Joe Root was billed as a battle between arguably the two best batsmen in the world.

On Saturday morning it boiled down to modern-day Bodyline.

Root missed out on a big score in England's first innings but fittingly when the first Test was in the balance it was he and Smith trading blows in a fascinating tactical tit-for-tat.

England's fresh-faced captain, desperate to starve Smith of runs and frustrate him into submission early on day three at the Gabba, stacked the leg side with six fielders and asked his quicks to bowl short.

The run-rate dipped amid the bouncer barrage - only 27 runs were added before the morning drinks break - but Smith was settled.

Smith occasionally picked gaps but watched most short-pitched deliveries sail unthreateningly over his head.

Root was seemingly pleased with the stalemate, knowing the second new ball was due later in the session.

"It's been a good ploy by England and it's something different," Michael Clarke said on the Nine Network, adding he's been impressed with Root's captaincy.

"A lot of teams have tried to bowl at the stumps, one metre outside off stump (to dismiss Smith). I don't think anybody has spent time on the short ball, peppering him with bouncers. He's handled it well.

"Root knows if he gets Steve Smith then England are well and truly in a dominant position ... you get Steve Smith out (then) you get Australia out."

Root has done his homework with the help of England coach Trevor Bayliss and bowling coach Shane Bond, coming up with clear plans for every Australian batsman.

Root cycled through plans A,B and C for his counterpart, trying to stop boundaries while setting some funky fields.

"It's our job as bowlers to figure a way of getting him out," England paceman Jimmy Anderson told ABC Radio at stumps on day two.

"He moved around so much, you almost have to take him out of the equation and concentrate solely on where you want to pitch the ball.

"We've spoken a lot about him. He's obviously their best player and we've got various plans.

"The pitch is not what we're expecting, so those plans to be tinkered with a little bit."