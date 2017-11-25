Captain Steve Smith has scored his 21st Test century on day three of the Ashes series opener. (AAP)

Australian captain Steve Smith has scored his 21st Test century on day three of the Ashes series opener in Brisbane.

Steve Smith has notched a vital century for Australia on a tense third day of the Ashes opener at the Gabba.

Skipper Smith brought up his 21st Test ton, his sixth against England, and the first of the series with a sweetly-timed cover drive off Stuart Broad's bowling.

It comes with Australia at 7-264 midway through the second session, closing in fast on England's first-innings total of 302 in a clash where the momentum has swung numerous times.

It took him 261 balls and nearly seven excruciating hours to reach triple figures - the slowest century by an Australian batsman since Simon Katich in 2010, but a true captain's knock at a time when his country needed it the most.

The Ashes series was already looming as the biggest challenge of his captaincy but the circumstances on Saturday morning piled even more pressure on Smith's shoulders.

Smith came to the crease at 2-30 and as wickets continued to tumble around him, he has been the only Australian batsman to have mastered an uncharacteristically slow and awkward Gabba wicket.

"It's sort of an Allan Border job that Steve Smith has to do. He has got to rebuild this team from the front," Ian Healy said in commentary for Channel Nine.

"He has to drag this team with him. They haven't responded that well over the last couple of years.

"It's been (David) Warner and Smith and not a lot in between."

Smith forged a 99-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shaun Marsh (51), which dragged Australia back from the brink of potential disaster at 4-76.

Marsh fell not long after reaching his half-century on Saturday morning, falling for a slower Stuart Broad delivery and spooning an easy catch to Jimmy Anderson at mid-off.

However, Smith has combined with a plucky Pat Cummins to wag the tail, frustrate the English attack and take away the ascendancy from Joe Root's side.

Shane Warne said Root's conservative tactics had actually played into Australia's hands.

"They've tried to bore him out. Steve Smith's shown he's got more patience than that," Warne said on Channel Nine.

"He's prepared to let the ball go, make the bowlers bowl to him.

"By not trying really to get Steve Smith out ... getting lb (lbw), bowling straight or full yorkers or short balls, it's enabled someone like Pat Cummins who's got some ticker to hang in there with him and score."