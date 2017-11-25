A snapshot of day three of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at the Gabba.

AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND FIRST ASHES TEST, DAY THREE:

* Score: England 302 & 2-33. Australia 328

* Man of the moment: Steve Smith. The Australian skipper was at his indomitable best on Saturday and, boy, did his team need it! Smith's 21st Test century and 13th as captain dragged the hosts from the edge of a cliff to a position of real dominance. Coming to the crease under huge pressure with Australia at 2-30, he finished unbeaten on 141 and helped establish a 26-run lead

* Key moment: All the pre-series talk of fire and brimstone finally came true when Mitchell Starc bounced right into Joe Root's helmet, shattering his ear guard and leaving the England captain rocked. To his credit, Starc quickly checked to see if he was OK, and Root showed no ill effects, but it proved the Aussies already had a strong scent of victory

* Stat of the day: 244 - the number of dot balls Smith saw off in his eight-and-a-half hours in the middle

* Summary: Australia resumed at 4-165 and looked in trouble early after losing Shaun Marsh not long after notching his half-century. But thanks to Smith's monk-like discipline and his handy partnership with Pat Cummins (42), they steadied and eventually overtook England's 302. The Aussies then confirmed their supremacy by dismissing Alastair Cook (7) and the tourists' first-innings trump, James Vince (2), late in the final session. England lead by seven runs

* Quote of the day: "I had to share the boos with Rooty a little bit, I was a bit disappointed actually." - Stuart Broad on enjoying his villain status in Brisbane.