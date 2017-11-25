Jordan Spieth says he can still win a third Australian Open despite falling eight shots behind. (AAP)

World No.2 and defending champion Jordan Spieth says he can still win a third Australian Open despite falling eight shots behind after the third round.

Defiant 'til the end, Jordan Spieth believes another magical Sunday 63 may be enough to secure him a third Australian Open crown in four years.

Spieth's lacklustre third-round one-under-par 70 left the world No.2 a distant eight strokes adrift of leader Jason Day and in need of a golfing miracle to retain the Stonehaven Cup.

But the three-time major winner and reigning British Open champion is drawing on the memories of his final-round 63 at The Australian in 2014 as a source of hope heading into championship Sunday.

"We've been there and done it," Spieth said.

"I started, I think, tied for the lead that day, though, or maybe one back or something; so, it's a little bit different situation but that kind of score in the conditions forecasted would do a lot.

"If there's any place to come from way behind, it's here, from where I've seen.

"Here or even like a US Open, a course that yields higher scores and knowing that tomorrow's going to be a grind for the leaders, going off even later - and I'm not going to be that far ahead of them.

"But the fact that they're all playing together, it's going to be so difficult to have a lot of chances.

"If I can sneak a few breaks in, you know, get a couple of long putts to go or chip in or something like that. I'm going to have to have some magic."

The biggest deficit Spieth has overturned came during his first tournament win at the 2013 John Deere Classic on the US PGA Tour, when he flew home from six shots back starting the final round.

He says feeling no pressure should also help his cause.

"I didn't feel any today," he said.

"I kind of looked at it like we can go low but if I didn't play well it's no big deal.

"There was no expectation on winning at the start of the day and therefore I felt a little bit more free in the ball striking.

"It helps, so I'll kind of just go for that tomorrow."