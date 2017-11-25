One Nation's Queensland leader Steve Dickson has cast his vote in his seat of Buderim. (AAP)

Queensland One Nation leader Steve Dickson has cast his vote in his Sunshine Coast seat of Buderim which he is under pressure to hold.

Mr Dickson voted at Buderim Mountain State School on Saturday morning after admitting to AAP he was not confident of holding the seat on Friday.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson is campaigning at a different polling booth on the Sunshine Coast.

"I have never, ever gone into an election campaign confident, not once," Mr Dickson told AAP on Friday morning.

Mr Dickson has held the seat since 2009 but is widely tipped to lose on Saturday after defecting from the Liberal National Party to One Nation earlier this year.

Speaking in Buderim, Mr Dickson said the boundary changes to electorates had complicated voting.

"Boundaries have been moved in my seat, unfortunately," he said.

"I think what people have got to understand in Queensland is this election is probably the most unique election we've ever seen in Queensland's history."