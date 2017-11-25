Debris from a V8 ute crash has cause minor injuries to two spectators at the Supercars meet in Newcastle.

Two utes in the Supercars support category collided during qualifying on Saturday morning, causing tyre debris to fly over the fence, injuring a man and a woman.

The pair were taken to the trackside medical centre where they were treated for minor ankle and knee injuries.

Supercars confirmed the incident in a statement, saying emergency response teams were on the scene within minutes.

"Incidents of this nature are extremely rare," the statement said.

"The safety of competitors and spectators is paramount, with the circuit certified to the highest global safety standards by the governing body of world motorsport, the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile and the Confederation of Australian Motorsport."