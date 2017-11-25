A gritty innings from George Bailey has Tasmania well placed in Adelaide as they hunt their first Sheffield Shield win of the season.

Test discard Matthew Wade was unable to deliver with the bat but his Tasmanian side have built a hefty lead as they search for a breakthrough win against South Australia at Adelaide Oval.

A half century from skipper George Bailey has helped the winless Tigers to 5-181 at lunch on day three, for a lead of 322 runs.

Bailey batted with confidence on a testing wicket, scoring 86 crucial runs in what has been a low-scoring contest, before being caught off the bowling of Cameron Valente (2-37).

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wade was out for 14 late in the morning session after scoring 30 in the first innings.

Tasmania resumed on Saturday at 2-70 after claiming a 141-run lead on the first innings.

Test aspirant Jackson Bird was the undoubted star on day two, ripping through the South Australian top order to return figures of 5-30 from 12 tidy overs.