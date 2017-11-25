Test discard Matthew Wade was unable to deliver with the bat but his Tasmanian side have built a hefty lead as they search for a breakthrough win against South Australia at Adelaide Oval.
A half century from skipper George Bailey has helped the winless Tigers to 5-181 at lunch on day three, for a lead of 322 runs.
Bailey batted with confidence on a testing wicket, scoring 86 crucial runs in what has been a low-scoring contest, before being caught off the bowling of Cameron Valente (2-37).
Wicketkeeper-batsman Wade was out for 14 late in the morning session after scoring 30 in the first innings.
Tasmania resumed on Saturday at 2-70 after claiming a 141-run lead on the first innings.
Test aspirant Jackson Bird was the undoubted star on day two, ripping through the South Australian top order to return figures of 5-30 from 12 tidy overs.