India were 185 for one at tea after denying Sri Lanka a wicket in the first two sessions of the day and were only 20 behind Sri Lanka's first innings total of 205 at the break.

Vijay, who missed India's three-test series in Sri Lanka with injury and was left out of the drawn first match in Kolkata, was batting on 106 with Cheteshwar Pujara 71 not out at the other end.

Resuming the day on 11-1, both Indian batsmen were watchful during the first hour's play and waited for the bad balls for scoring opportunities.

Playing at the same ground where he made his debut nine years back, the 33-year-old Vijay square-drove the first ball of the morning for a four.

He completed his 10th test hundred with a single against off-spinner Dilruwan Perera, his innings studded with nine fours and a six.

Sri Lanka had a chance to dismiss him for 19 when the short-leg fielder first floored a sharp chance off left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and then also failed to run out the opener who was well out of his crease. Perera also dropped Vijay on 61 at short mid-on off paceman Lahiru Gamage.

Pujara was typically poised at the other end, mostly leaving the deliveries outside his off-stump and offering a dead bat in defence.

Perera got the right-hander to edge one on 25 but the ball fell well short of Angelo Mathews at slip. Pujara hit nine fours in his 183-ball knock.

Sri Lanka had managed to keep a lid on India's scoring rate in the first hour of play but it was after the introduction of Perera that India got momentum with both the batsmen attacking the off-spinner who went for 51 runs in nine overs.

