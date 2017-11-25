Australia are determined to give Stephen Moore the perfect send-off as he bows out of international rugby.

The former Wallabies skipper confirmed his decision to retire from the game earlier this week, bringing an end to a 12-year international career which has seen him win 128 caps for his country.

Moore was named in Michael Cheika's side to line up against the Scots on Saturday as they look to gain revenge for defeat in Sydney in the summer.

And assistant coach Nathan Grey has praised the hooker's impact on the game.

"Stephen Moore's 400th test I think it is!" he joked. "He's a real great example of what rugby is all about.

"He's in the group at the moment as the elder statesman, and it's interesting seeing him sit down at meal times and chat with the other guys, sometimes the music choices are a bit above his head!

"He's a really good example for a lot of our younger players and new guys coming through; what it takes to be a real professional and what to be able to perform at this level for such a long period of time.

"It's a real tribute to him as a man.

"We're really looking forward to playing well for Steve."

"He will certainly be shown the respect that he deserves for the service he has provided and the best way our players can do that is through what they deliver on the grass."

Scotland and Australia have enjoyed a string of close matches in recent years, with the Wallabies winning the previous two before June by just a single point, while it is three apiece in the last six meetings between the countries.

As well as the win in Sydney, Scotland go into the game on something of a high after almost snatching a dramatic win against the All Blacks last week, and Grey singled out two men in particular who will pose a threat to his defensive system.

"(Stuart) Hogg at the back, and Finn Russell," he said.

"If you provide them with any turnover ball or unstructured opportunities, they are exceptional in terms of finding space with their feet, but also identifying poor defending and lapses in the defensive line."