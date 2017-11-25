Wallabies back-rower Sean McMahon says he's excited and undaunted by his move to Japan. (AAP)

Wallabies back-rower Sean McMahon says he's excited and undaunted by his move to Japan following his last match for Australia against Scotland.

He has a baby on the way, is putting his international rugby career on hold for a year and moving to a country where he can't speak the language - but Sean McMahon remains undaunted.

The 23-year-old back-rower played his last match for the Wallabies for at least 12 months against Scotland on Saturday ahead of a switch to Japanese rugby in the new year.

He and wife Nia will head to Tokyo next month to suss out their new home before moving permanently in May.

Despite the risk of missing a spot with the Wallabies at the 2019 World Cup, a candid McMahon says the opportunity to set up his family financially was too good to turn down given his injury woes this year.

"I don't think my body's going to last that long, with the way I tend to play," he said.

"I think this year was a bit of an eye opener ... after the last four to five years caught up with me all in one year.

"My ankle went, my knee went, coming back from that and the unfortunate wrist (injury), which was a real kick in the back.

"But I think the way I'm playing, lasting till I'm over 30's probably not on the cards."

There is still a chance to be part of Michael Cheika's side in two years' time with the club scene in Japan rumoured to be putting their season on hold to prepare for hosting the showpiece event.

It would allow him to join a Super Rugby side for 2019, making him eligible for Australia again.

"My contract goes through until 2020, obviously it's specifically signed with the club I'm with," McMahon said.

"But obviously there's rumours and chat that the Japanese season might be postponed in 2019 so then it'd be up to the club and my managers to talk about what I'd be doing in that time."

With Nia due in April, McMahon will leave her in May to get set up in Tokyo before she and the new arrival join him. In the meantime, he's taking Japanese lessons.

"Nia's told me, before it can travel because it needs to have its needles, make sure everything's the way it's meant to be," he said.

"That will be tough but I've got to go over and do my job, though, as well. I can say 'Nice to meet you. I'm Australian, I am Sean,' and then, 'Please look after me, please'.

"My wife's looking forward to it. She loves travelling but the biggest thing's going to be looking after our little boy."