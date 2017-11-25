Fans of several European clubs are in trouble for showing banners of support for war criminal Ratko Mladic.

Russian club Zenit St Petersburg is facing a UEFA racism charge after its fans displayed a large banner honouring convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic.

Two Serbian clubs, Red Star Belgrade and Partizan Belgrade, were also charged supporting Mladic at Europa League games on Thursday.

UEFA said Friday that all three clubs faced charges of "racist behaviour."

Zenit fans unfurled the banner, about 10 meters in length, during Thursday's 2-1 Europa League group-stage win over Macedonian club Vardar Skopje.

The game took place the day after former Bosnian Serb military chief Mladic was convicted by a United Nations tribunal of genocide and other crimes in the wars following the collapse of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s.

Mladic and other Serb leaders have broad support from Russian nationalist groups, who see them as allies.