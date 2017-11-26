Greens senator Andrew Bartlett is definitely eligible to sit in federal parliament, his party says. (AAP)

Greens senator Andrew Bartlett is eligible to sit in federal parliament, his party says.

Questions had been raised over whether the Queensland senator's Australian National University job at the time of his election breached section 44 of the constitution.

This disqualifies anyone who holds an office of profit under the Crown.

But nearly two weeks after being sworn in, Senator Bartlett said legal advice showed was in the clear.

"This legal advice reaffirms my view that university employees are not public servants under the control of a minister of the government," the senator said in a statement on Sunday.

He replaced disqualified Larissa Waters, who quit the Senate in August.