England's Stuart Broad implores the Australian fans to do better during the first Test in Brisbane. (AAP)

Stuart Broad had one complaint after being booed by a sold-out Gabba crowd at the first Ashes Test - it wasn't loud enough.

The England strike bowler has been the man Australian fans love to hate ever since he refused to walk after edging a catch in 2013 at Trent Bridge.

And Broad has lovingly embraced the role of villain this Ashes series.

But he seemed miffed that he had to share centre-stage with captain Joe Root in Brisbane.

Broad has copped his share of jeers while anywhere near the ball at the Gabba.

But baby-faced Root has also surprisingly been a crowd target, receiving a chorus of boos when he strode to the wicket late on day three on Saturday.

"I had to share the boos with Rooty a little bit, I was a bit disappointed actually," Broad laughed.

"I have been booed a little bit but certainly nothing like four years ago, four years ago you could barely hear yourself think.

"(But) I quite like that side of thing. I like the battle in sport and if the opposition fans are ignoring you that means you are not very good at your job."

Broad gave local fans plenty to jeer about on Saturday, claiming 3-49 to help England dismiss a Steve Smith-inspired Australia for 328.

At stumps on day three, England were 2-33 in their second dig with an overall lead of seven.

"This is probably up there with the Wanderers (in Johannesburg) as one of the most intimidating places to come and play," Broad said of the Gabba, where Australia haven't lost a Test since 1988.

"You walk out there in front of 40,000 people, you certainly feel alive.

"The players have reacted very calmly, very coolly.

"Everyone is feeling at home but the previous three days means nothing if we don't get it right tomorrow - it's in our hands.

"If someone plays a Steve Smith-type knock and gets the bowlers into their third, fourth spells, we are in the driver's seat."

Smith toiled for almost nine hours for an unbeaten 141, guiding Australia to a first-innings lead of 26.