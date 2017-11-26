Queensland have lost three wickets without scoring to start day three of their Sheffield Shield clash with WA, but still managed a 10-run first innings lead.

The Bulls started the day with Jack Wildermuth (95) and Marnus Labuschagne (92) in the middle of a 145-run partnership and nearing centuries.

The start proved disastrous with neither adding to their overnight score. Mitch Swepson also came and went without scoring with Queensland losing 3-0.

They didn't score for 24 balls but a recovery was led by 43 from Brendan Doggett, as they finished on 424, even without Michael Neser batting due to a finger injury.

That gave Queensland a 10-run lead on the first innings.

They had two overs to bowl at WA before lunch with the Warriors surviving to be 0-1. Jon Wells is one and Will Bosisto yet to score.