England are reeling after allrounder Moeen Ali was contentiously given out stumped by under-pressure Australian wicketkeeper Tim Paine in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Sunday.
The third umpire gave Moeen out for 40 off Nathan Lyon - reducing England to 6-158 with an overall lead of 132 on day four - after taking a long time reviewing the video footage.
"I disagree with that decision. I thought he had something just behind the line and I thought the benefit of the doubt had to go to the batsman," ex-Australian captain Michael Clarke said.