Alastair Cook, England's all-time leading Test runscorer, made just nine in two innings in Brisbane. (AAP)

Veteran opener Alastair Cook has emerged as England's biggest concern after his double failure in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

England arrived in Australia with question marks over their inexperienced top order.

Former captain Cook's rotten run continued when he was caught hooking Josh Hazlewood for just seven before England limped to 2-33 in their second dig at stumps on day three with an overall lead of seven.

Unheralded top order batsmen Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Dawid Malan - boasting a total of 15 Tests' experience - were supposed to be England's weak link this series.

All three registered half centuries in England's first-innings total of 302.

In contrast, Cook's first Test grand total is nine runs.

He has one half-century in six innings on the Ashes tour.

Dig a bit deeper and it makes for even uglier reading for Cook, England's highest Test runscorer.

He has three centuries in his last 54 Test innings and just six tons in 105 digs - although it does include 243 against West Indies in August.

England quick Stuart Broad wasn't concerned by yet another cheap Cook dismissal.

"Not at all. We know what he can do in Australia," he said of Cook, who famously stroked 766 runs at 127.66 in the 2010-11 Ashes.

"We know he is such a strong character mentally.

"Off the field, he has been brilliant, so calm and really enjoying his cricket.

"The stresses of the captaincy are completely away from him.

"He's very relaxed and loving it. His time will come on this tour."

Former Australian opener Chris Rogers wondered if Cook was struggling for motivation in his seventh Ashes series.

"You can never write off a champion," Rogers told ABC Grandstand.

"(But) you have to question where he is mentally.

"It's hard if you've been around forever to dig deep every series and fight."