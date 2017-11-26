Cuba has paid tribute to Fidel Castro on the first anniversary of the revolutionary leader's death.

Cuba has marked one year since the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro with a memorial and praises for him in national publications.

Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, dedicated almost its entire issue to Castro on Saturday. The communist youth organisation had scheduled a memorial in front of the University of Havana, where Fidel Castro studied.

Backers praised the former leader of the communist island in the Caribbean, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Bolivian President Evo Morales.

"A year after the departure of Fidel Castro, the revolutionaries of the world will pay tribute to his memory, example and fight, bringing his ideas of solidarity to the peoples," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

"Fidel is not dead," posted Morales on Twitter. The power of his revolutionary ideas, his love for his country and his solidarity with the peoples of the world will live forever, he added.

Castro, who ruled Cuba for 47 years, died aged 90 on November 25, 2016. Raul Castro, the 86 year-old leader, took power when his older brother Fidel became ill in 2006. He is set to step down in February. This would mark the first time in 60 years when there won't be a Castro leading Cuba.

Cuba's parliament has passed a law dictating that no streets or parks will be named after Fidel Castro, in accordance with his final wish to prevent a personality cult.