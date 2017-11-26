Unhappy Nationals will be mulling over whether to undo the party's formal alignment with the Liberals in Queensland, a political analyst says.

The Griffith University professor says the Nationals held up their vote in regional Queensland, but were badly let down by their Liberal partners in the southeast in Saturday's state election.

"There are real issues for the coalition and the LNP in Queensland," Prof Tiernan has told ABC radio.

"The primary vote is down eight per cent. That's very substantial."

Asked if a demerger might be on the cards, Prof Tiernan said, "It's a real question, because it's very difficult to tailor a message and, of course, the Nationals are very unhappy.

"That part of the party has held up their vote in regional Queensland. The Liberal party was never as strong in the southeast, and I think they'll be asking some questions about that."