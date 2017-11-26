All rounder Moeen Ali has admitted England is already feeling the absence of Ben Stokes after two innings where their tail failed to contribute runs.

England's lack of tail-order runs in the Ashes opener is already proving how much they miss Ben Stokes, according to Moeen Ali.

The tourists lost their last four wickets for just 10 runs on day four - a collapse that all but ensured Australia will confirm a 1-0 lead on Monday at the Gabba.

All-rounder Stokes is back in England and no guarantee to participate in the series as he awaits the completion of a police investigation into his now-famous street fight in Bristol last month.

If he was in Australia, he'd be batting at number six, shunting Johnny Bairstow, Moeen and Chris Woakes further down the order and lengthening a tail that is already proving the team's biggest weakness.

"Obviously he's a very good player and one of our best players in the last few years," Moeen told reporters.

"And him coming in at six the way we know he can play on these sorts of wickets, with the ball and his attitude in general... he's always going to be missed.

"He's a big part of this team and the balance that he gives us... we can get those lower-order runs as well.

"It's quite dangerous then with guys who come down and we know they can score big runs and have those partnerships that stop the clusters in losing your wickets.

"We know he's not here ... we've got to get on with it really."

England's tail struggles also cost them dearly in the first innings as well, with their last five batsmen scoring just 48 runs between them.

It's in stark contrast to the Aussies, who bat much deeper and had a handy 42 from Pat Cummins to help pad out their first dig.

But Moeen said the responsibility fell on England's top order players, who failed to convert their starts into big numbers.

"Especially coming to the Gabba, for us to have any chance of winning or Australia not winning here, we had to score," he said.

"Guys have got to get hundreds here, and I think in the next four games we're going to have to score hundreds as individual players."