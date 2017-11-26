An alleged pre-Ashes clash between Jonny Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft is being investigated. (AAP)

An alleged physical clash between Jonny Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft is being investigated by England's cricket board.

England's cricket board is investigating an alleged physical altercation between Jonny Bairstow and Cameron Bancroft that occurred in a Perth bar earlier this month.

Bairstow and Bancroft crossed paths shortly after England arrived in Australia, where they started their tour with a tune-up at the WACA.

Bancroft didn't play in that game but was at home prior to flying out for a Sheffield Shield match in Sydney.

It's understood the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is currently trying to find out more facts about the alcohol-fuelled incident that entered the public domain on Sunday, when it was used as sledging fodder on day four of the Ashes opener.

The ECB has been approached for comment.

There are differing versions of what unfolded. Fox Sports Australia is reporting Bairstow headbutted Bancroft, while other versions suggest it was more low key and a case of tomfoolery gone awry.

Cricket Australia (CA) refused to comment.

AAP understands Bancroft has discussed the matter with team management, who are satisfied he did no wrong in the scrap.

Even if the incident is minor it is a bad look for the tourists, who are currently missing Ben Stokes because of the allrounder's brawl outside a Bristol nightclub that left another man hospitalised with facial injuries.

England coach Trevor Bayliss flagged the prospect of an Ashes curfew following the Stokes fracas but decided to give his players free rein, trusting them to enjoy themselves in a sensible manner.

"There are no set curfews, they are just sensible rulings," Bayliss said earlier this month.

"Not drinking between matches is just sensible. We certainly don't want to keep players in their rooms because it is a long tour.

"You have to get out and experience what the country you're touring has to offer.

"It's about picking the right time to have a couple of drinks, but knowing to stay away from it if you're preparing for a match."

The alleged clash between Bairstow and Bancroft comes four years after a bar-room scrap between David Warner and Joe Root preceded an Ashes series in England.

Warner was effectively suspended for two Tests after he clipped Root's chin in a nightclub.

Australia's vice-captain claimed he was angered by Root's impersonation of Hashim Amla.

CA warned Warner at the time he was on his last chance.