Winger Elliot Davy crosses for England's fifth try in the 48-14 win over Samoa at Twickenham. (AAP)

Coach Eddie Jones says England took their foot off the pedal despite running in seven tries in a 48-14 win over Samoa at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones feels England eased off the throttle after making a fast start against Samoa.

England ended their autumn internationals with a third straight win, scoring seven tries in a 48-14 success at Twickenham but Jones feels there were too many errors from his side.

"It was a bit of a muddling performance from us," he told Sky Sports.

"Started well, maybe got a little bit seduced by the perceived easiness of the game. We stopped doing the small things well, we got pulled back and then finished the game off.

"We stopped doing the small things well enough. It cost us a few points out there."

England led 22-7 at halftime through tries from Mike Brown, Alex Lozowski and Charlie Ewels, with Piula Faasalele responding for Samoa, who also scored through Chris Vui.

Elliot Daly scored the hosts' fourth and sixth tries, Henry Slade added a fifth and Semesa Rokoduguni a seventh. George Ford finished with 13 points.

"I thought Elliot Daly was superb on the left wing, George Ford controlled things well at 10, I thought Sam Simmonds did pretty well in his first start at eight," Jones said.

"We don't have the consistency of doing the small things right but we've got two years to get that right."