The government is seeking to give customers access to their own transactional data to allow them to get a better deal, Liberal frontbencher Angus Taylor says.

The Turnbull government will introduce laws next year that will allow customers to get better deals for their banking, energy, phone and internet by giving them access to their own transaction data.

Assistant Minister for Cities and Digital Transformation Angus Taylor says the Consumer Data Right will allow Australians to compare offers, get access to cheaper products and greater value for money.

"Australians have been missing out because it's too hard to switch to something better. You may be able to access your recent banking transactions or compare this quarter's energy bill to the last, but it sure isn't quick or easy to work out if you can get a better deal elsewhere," he said in a statement on Sunday.