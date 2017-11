The Greens say the party's result in Queensland election is outstanding and shows politics in Australia is changing.

Federal Greens leader Richard di Natale says the party's thrilled with its result in the Queensland election.

The party has a chance of getting its first MP into the state parliament and gave Deputy Premier Jackie Trad a major scare in her seat of South Brisbane.

"The message from voters is loud and clear. They are sick and tired of the old parties," he told ABC television on Sunday.