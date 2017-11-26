Greens Leader Richard Di Natale will pursue a national euthanasia bill next year, using Victoria's successful legislation as its base.

"If we're going to ensure that people have choice and control over their final few weeks of life, if we're going to have these compassionate laws in Victoria, we need to make sure all other Australians haves access as well,"' the senator told ABC television on Sunday.

He says many MPs on all sides of the political divide support such laws and Victoria's implementation will provide a significant boost for those in federal parliament who want to see action.