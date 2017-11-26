KAP's Robbie Katter (pictured) and Shane Knuth have retained their seats in Queensland's parliament. (AAP)

Katter's Australian Party loom as potential powerbrokers in the state of Queensland with both sitting members re-elected and another MP possibe.

Katter's Australian Party leader Rob Katter may spend Sunday drawing up a political wishlist as his party looms as a powerbroker in the next Queensland parliament.

Mr Katter and fellow member Rob Knuth both comfortably retained their seats in Saturday's state election while candidate Nick Dametto was firmly in contention for the seat of Hichinbrook.

With 79 per cent of the vote counted in Hichinbrook, Dametto was running third on first preference votes at 21.2 per cent - narrowly behind shadow resources minister and LNP member Andrew Cripps (29.9 per cent) and One Nation's Margaret Bell (21.93 per cent).

With preferences yet to be counted, it could mean the KAP heads to parliament holding the balance of power with the chances of Labor receiving a clear majority unclear.

It's a similar situation to the 2015 election when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had to rely on the support of KAP to take power.

"We've shown that we're a credible third force and that governments - if we are in there with the balance of power - we can instil a sense of stability," Katter told the Seven Network.

"If not a majority in the government then there can still be stability with someone like ourselves there."