KAP MPs Shane Knuth and Rob Katter may be needed again to support a Labor government in Queensland. (AAP)

Annastacia Palaszczuk will form a new minority Labor government with the support of the Katter party, Griffith University analyst Paul Williams says.

Griffith University's Paul Williams believes there's less than a 50 per cent chance of Labor getting the 47 seats it needs to govern in its own right.

He says the premier will wear short-term criticism for going back on her word of no deals to form government, and will use the two, possibly three, Katter's Australian Party MPs to keep Labor in power.

"The premier is not going to say 'oh, woe is me, I don't want to be premier anymore," Dr Williams told AAP on Sunday.

"She'll cop blowback for two weeks that she went back on her word. But she'll take it, big deal, and then everyone will go into Christmas and it'll be forgotten about."

He said the Katter party was still smarting from the way it was treated under the LNP when Campbell Newman was at the helm, with Tim Nicholls his right-hand man.

"They had such a torrid time under the LNP and Campbell Newman. Their perception is that they were treated harshly and Labor did reach out to them in 2015 and make some genuine concessions," Dr Williams says.

"The premier will say that the Katter people are good people who look after north Queensland.

"She'll say the Katters and me have saved Queensland from One Nation, from the LNP and from privatisation. That's how they'll spin it."

Dr Williams said there was no way the LNP would be able to cobble together a patchwork government, given One Nation had tanked in terms of winning seats.

Pauline Hanson's party could end up with just one seat but its preferences will determine who wins in many others.

"One Nation has been taken out of the equation, which completely stuffs up the LNP's contingency plan," Dr Williams said.