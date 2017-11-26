Josh Hazlewood celebrates after dismissing Alastair Cook cheaply late on day three at the Gabba. (AAP)

Josh Hazlewood made two key Ashes breakthroughs for Australia on day three and captain Steve Smith has urged the quick to deliver more of the same.

After an underwhelming bowling performance in the first innings and a dodgy Ashes debut two years ago, Hazlewood worked wonders with the new ball to dismiss Alastair Cook and James Vince and put Australia in total control late on day three in Brisbane.

It leaves the tourists needing captain Joe Root to lead a big charge on Sunday when they resume at 2-33 with a lead of just seven runs.

It looms as a monstrous task, with the Gabba deck starting to quicken and Hazlewood and the rest of the Australian pace attack smelling blood.

"He probably didn't bowl as well as he would have liked in the first innings," Smith said of Hazlewood.

"But I thought today he came out and bowled with that zip that he gets.

"I think the wicket sped up a little bit - it's still quite two-paced, but the majority of balls were a little bit quicker, which suits him.

"To get the wicket of Vince the way he did was spot on, that's how he gets his wickets, that's how he bowls. Hopefully he can do that again in the morning."

The Australians tried their best to spook England in the build-up to the series opener with reminders of Mitchell Johnson's dominance and predictions that intimidating aura would be replicated.

Late on Saturday, it started to come true.

Along with Hazlewood's wickets, Mitchell Starc rattled Joe Root with a bouncer that smacked his helmet so hard it shattered his ear guard.

That moment might have ended hostilities between the players for a brief moment as they checked on Root's welfare, but it helped bring the crowd into the match for the first time after a subdued first two days.

Smith admitted it all gave him slight flashbacks of the Ashes summer of 2013-14, when a fearsome Johnson spurred the hosts to a 5-0 whitewash.

"Maybe a little bit," he said.

"They had good aggression and bowled with good pace.

"The first session's huge for both teams so we're going to be have to be on our game from ball one and hope to see the same sort of intent with our fast bowlers."