Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 123 at lunch against Sri Lanka after compiling his 19th test hundred. (AAP)

India lead Sri Lanka by 199 runs at lunch on day three of their Test match in Nagpur, with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 123.

Virat Kohli scored his 19th Test century and Cheteshwar Pujara's marathon innings ended at 143 as India reached 3-404 at lunch on day three of the second Test.

The hosts lead Sri Lanka by 199 runs.

Kohli was 123 not out, with Ajinkya Rahane yet to score at the interval.

Resuming on Sunday at 2-312, India added 92 runs in the morning session with Kohli and Pujara picking up where they left on day two by building a substantial lead.

The pair added 183 runs for the third wicket, before Pujara's 502-minute, 362-ball innings ended just before the break when he was bowled by Dusan Shanaka.

The wicket was welcome relief for allrounder Shanaka (1-62), who was fined 75 per cent of his match fee for ball tampering on day two.

Kohli reached his hundred off 130 balls. It was his 12th Test century as India skipper, overtaking Sunil Gavaskar's long-standing Indian record of 11 hundreds as captain.

Earlier in the morning, Pujara, in his 53rd Test, became the quickest Indian batsman to pass 3,000 Test runs.